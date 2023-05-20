'Just A Normal Day At Cannes' Summed Up By Manushi Chhillar. See Pics

Manushi Chhillar shared this image. (courtesy: manushi_chhillar)

Manushi Chhillar made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in its 76th edition, this year. The former Miss World has been giving us major fashion goals in her dreamy looks since her first day on the red carpet. It's an event where one brings their top fashion game and Manushi has surely understood the assignment. After making stunning appearances in white, black and pink outfits, the beauty queen turned heads at the film festival in a crystal blue gown from the shelves of Galvan London. She shared a new set of pictures from her “normal day” at Cannes, in which she looks straight out of a fairytale in a strappy, backless satin gown. She accessorised her look with a round handbag, gold Viange earrings and matching heels by Giuseppe Zanotti. Of course, that smile on her face lit up the French Riviera.

Sharing the photos, Manushi Chhillar wrote: “Just a normal day at Cannes.” Deanne Panday loved her pictures and dropped heart-eye emojis on the actress' post. Take a look:

Manushi Chhillar, who made her Cannes red carpet debut on Tuesday, has been dishing out Disney princess vibes with her OOTDs. For her “Cannes debut,” she went for a white ball gown by Fovari.

Manushi Chhillar also revealed in a separate post that her gown was “every bit of feminine elegance at its finest.” Manushi added that it was “ethically sourced and sustainable, while being wearable art.” Her caption read, “Feeling grateful. A big hug to my team for always having my back and making this moment memorable. My outfit from Fovari was every bit of feminine elegance at its finest. It is ethically sourced and sustainable, while being wearable art! Thank you, Sheefa J Gilani, (her stylist) and George P Kritikos (her makeup artist) for always making me feel like a princess.”

For the events off the red carpet, Manushi Chhillar wore a black strapless dress with silver detailing.

Manushi Chhillar definitely looked like “summer dreams” in this flowy gown by Gauri and Nainika. Agreed?

Manushi Chhillar, after winning Miss World in November 2017, signed her first Bollywood film opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie, Samrat Prithviraj released last year.