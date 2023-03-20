Alaya F And Manushi Chhillar Groove To Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic Track. Internet Is Impressed

Still from a video shared by Alaya F.(courtesy: alayaf)

Alaya F and Manushi Chhillar are two of the brightest new talents in Bollywood today. The actresses are working together on the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the UK and seem to be having a blast. How do we know this? Well, we have Alaya F's latest Instagram video as proof. In the clip, Alaya F And Manushi Chhillar are seen dressed in casual clothes, looking beautiful as always while dancing to the song It's the Time to Disco along with other team members on set. Sharing the video, Alaya F wrote, “While you're waiting to be called onto the set, it's the time to awkwardly disco,” and added a heart emoji, tagging Manushi Chhillar.

The original song featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta is from the film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Filmmaker Karan Johar, the producer of Kal Ho Naa Ho, has replied to the post with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Manushi Chhillar shared the same video and said, “Some shoot in the middle of the shoot,” tagging Alaya F.

Over the weekend, Manushi Chhillar also shared a behind-the-scenes image from the sets of the film. In it, the actress is seen sitting on a chair, covered in a blanket. The caption read, “Night shoot in -6 degrees. Triple check.” She also added the geotag for Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Alaya F is thrilled thanks to the high praise she received from superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a recent interaction at South by Southwest 2023 (SXSW 2023). Priyanka Chopra, in her interview, named Alaya F as Bollywood's next big superstar. Sharing a clip of Priyanka from the SXSW interaction on her Instagram Stories, Alaya F added a heartfelt note. She said, “I can't even begin to describe how overwhelmed and grateful I'm feeling!! When your most most most favourite actor picks you when asked who they think deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar, there is LITERALLY no better feeling in the world. Thank you, thank you, thank you Priyanka Chopra. Going to be smiling and dancing all day."

On the work front, Alaya F was last seen in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. Her upcoming projects include Sri, Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani and U Turn. Manushi Chhillar, who made her debut with Samrat Prithviraj last year, will appear in The Great Indian Family, Tehran, and VT 13.

