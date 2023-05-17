Cannes 2023: Keeping Up With Manushi Chhillar's OOTDs On And Off The Red Carpet

Manushi at the French Riviera. (courtesy: sheefajgilani)

Simply put, Manushi Chhillar is giving back-to-back fashion moments at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. We got glimpses of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar's Cannes outfits so far courtesy her stylist Sheefa J Gilani, who has actively been sharing pictures of the beauty queen's time in the French Riviera. Manushi Chhillar made her Cannes red carpet debut on Tuesday. For the red carpet, she picked a dreamy white ball gown. Manushi Chhillar happily posed for the cameras on the red carpet and pictures were all things pretty. Off the red carpet too, Manushi Chhillar served picture-perfect looks in rapid succession.

This is what Manushi wore on the red carpet.

Screenshot of Sheefa J Gilani's Instagram story

During her day out in the French Riviera, Manushi opted for a flowy pink outfit. She accentuated the look with oversized sunglasses and with her hair tied in a ponytail. Stunning is the word.

Screenshot of Sheefa J Gilani's Instagram story

The actress' party pick was a black dress with a hint of bling in it. What's not to love? Here's a glimpse of the outfit.

Screenshot of Sheefa J Gilani's Instagram story

Besides Manushi, the other Indian attendees at the Cannes Film Festival this year include Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actors Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Anushka Sharma, Vijay Varma, reality TV star Sakshi Pradhan, content creators Dolly Singh, Ruhee Dosani to name a few.

Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World in November 2017. She made her Bollywood debut with the period film Samrat Prithviraj, a biopic of Prithviraj Chauhan. She featured alongside Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt in the film.