With A Pic Of Priyanka Chopra And This Message, Nick Jonas Shows 'Haters' Who's The Boss

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Nick Jonas just showed the door to social media trolls by posting a picture of Priyanka Chopra with this caption: "Blocking the haters out like..." Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are reportedly dating and are regularly pictured together, make headlines constantly, not least for the age difference between them - Priyanka just turned 36, Nick is 25. Doubt has also been cast on the legitimacy of their relationship, with speculation that it might just be staged for PR. Pictures from their outings, posted on several web portals and shared by fan clubs, have been snubbed with rude comments. It seems that Nick Jonas has had enough and he thought it was best to put trolls in their place. Therefore, this Instagram story:



A screenshot of Nick Jonas' Instagram story. (Image courtesy: Instagram)



The above picture was taken by Nick's brother Joe Jonas on Priyanka Chopra's birthday, which she celebrated in London with Nick, Joe and Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark).



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have trended on again and off again for pictures from their outings which include Priyanka attending Nick's cousin's wedding, Nick Jonas' India trip and Goa vacation, Priyanka joining the Jonas' Fourth of July celebration, up to the latest photos of Priyanka's birthday dinner in London.



There were also reports of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas getting married but Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra told the press: "Are you serious? If you are, we will also get serious," Mumbai Mirror reported.



