Why Priyanka Chopra Sports Many 'Different Looks' In Bharat And Other Details

So, Bharat is finally ready to go on floors! A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted director Ali Abbas Zafar as saying that Salman Khan and Disha Patani will kick-start the film's schedule with a circus sequence in Mumbai this Sunday while Priyanka Chopra will join the cast later in August. Mr Zafar recently told Mumbai Mirror that the actress will sport multiple looks in the film as the timeline is spread across from 1960 to present times. "She joins the shoot in August and will have different looks in the film which the team has been working on in great detail as the film travels from the 1960s to the present day," Mumbai Mirror quoted Mr Zafar as saying. While details about Salman and Disha's roles are still available, not much is known about Priyanka's character in the film.



Apart from Priyanka, Salman and Disha will also undergo look changes as the timeline progresses and the director told Mumbai Mirror that the Karan Arjun look for Salman will be recreated with the help of prosthetics.



Salman will play a stuntman in Bharat while Disha has been cast as a trapeze artiste - the 52-year-old actor just started prepping for his role while Disha has been at it for a while, reported Mumbai Mirror: "The idea is to create an Indian-Russian circus like Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker. Performers from all over the world are flying down for the circus tricks which will be a mix of trapeze hoops and rope stunts. This is Salman and Disha's introduction. He plays a daredevil stunt motorcyclist in the circus while she is a trapeze artiste."



Sharing details about Bharat's shooting schedule, the director said the first schedule is scheduled in Mumbai, the second in Malta and the next one is in Abu Dhabi. "We will be ending the Mumbai schedule with a Holi song featuring Priyanka and Salman," he added.



