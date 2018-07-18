Pics Of Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas From London Take Over The Internet (Again)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in London (Image courtesy: pc_our_heartbeat)

Highlights Priyanka and Nick went on a dinner date on her birthday eve They touched down London earlier this week They also hung out with Nick's brother Joe and his fiancee Sophie Turner

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken over London and how. Social media is full of their pictures and just now, another set from their London diaries has made an entry. Priyanka is celebrating her 36th birthday in the British capital and the party begun last night with a dinner date. In the new pictures, shared by several fan clubs, rumoured couple Priyanka and Nick can be seen twinning in white. Priyanka looks chic (as always) in a white top and front-slit skirt while Nick was casually dressed in a tee and trouser. It appears that the duo are leaving London as the description on their photos reads as, “Priyanka and Nick leaving their London hotel.” Priyanka leads the way and Nick follows her at close heels.



Here are the new pictures of Priyanka and Nick from London.





Priyanka and Nick dined last night at The Chiltern Firehouse and pictures of them exiting the restaurant went crazy viral.

On Monday, they hung out with Nick's brother Joe and his fiancee Sophie Turner at another London eatery.



A post shared by Perfection is ?! PeeCee (@priyanka.news) on Jul 16, 2018 at 6:36pm PDT



Priyanka had reportedly planned to take a break for a few days from her work schedule to spend time with Nick during her birthday. Over the weekend, she wrapped up Isn't It Romantic?, her upcoming Hollywood film.



Priyanka Chopra had met American singer Nick Jonas at Met Gala last year. Their dating rumours featured in headlines this May after the Internet chanced upon the duo's pictures of chilling together at a yacht party. After this, they have made several appearances together.



