Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Engagement Party: Parineeti And Madhu Chopra Welcome Guests

Parineeti Chopra at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement party in Mumbai

The first guests have arrived for the party celebrating Priyanka Chopra's engagement to Nick Jonas today and it seems to be a relaxed affair, given the relatively dressed down outfits we've seen so far on Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and DJ Khushi. However, Madhu Chopra, the bride-to-be's mother, dressed the part in a stunning grey-silver saree. Priyanka and Nick finally made it official with a roka ceremony, capping weeks of rumours that they were engaged. Tonight's party is being held at Mumbai's JW Marriott, where Priyanka, Nick, her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth were spotted last night. Here are pictures of guests at the party venue:

Parineeti Chopra at the venue Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra smiled for the cameras

Siddharth Roy Kapur arrives at the party

DJ Khushi at the party

After this morning's roka ceremony at her residence in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both shared posts on Instagram:

Nick went one better and commented on Priyanka's post describing himself as 'the luckiest guy in the world.' Several celebrities - Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta and others - congratulated the couple on social media.

Screenshot of Nick Jonas' comment

Priyanka also posted these other pictures from the roka:

Nick Jonas' parents, Denise and Kevin Sr, are in Mumbai for the festivities. It is unclear if any other Jonas brothers attended but Joe Jonas did post a note for Priyanka on Instagram welcoming her to the family.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 25, went to the Met Gala last year together but reportedly started dating only much later. Nick is believed to have proposed to Priyanka last month on her birthday in London.