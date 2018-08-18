After Roka With Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Thanks Everyone For 'Blessings And Wishes.' Posts Dreamy Pics Too

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture with Nick Jonas and their families (Courtesy: by priyankachopra)

Highlights The roka ceremony was hosted at Priyanka's home Priyanka and Nick announced their engagement on social media Only family members and close friends attended the function

"The only way to do this... with family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings," read Priyanka Chopra's caption for the pictures she just posted from her roka ceremony with Nick Jonas. One of them is an adorable picture of Priyanka and Nick with both their families. Priyanka, her mom Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth and Nick, his parents Kevin and Denise are seated together and cheerfully pose for the cameras. Priyanka and Nick, who were believed to have got engaged in July on her birthday in London, made their relationship official today. The roka ceremony was hosted at Priyanka's home in the afternoon and the traditional ceremony was attended by family members and close friends only.

Take a look at Priyanka's post here. (Swipe right to see more pictures).

After the festivities were done, Priyanka and Nick shared identical posts on Instagram to announce their engagement. "Taken.. With all my heart and soul," wrote Priyanka and Nick posted it a cute caption that reads as, "Future Mrs Jonas. My heart. My love."

Advertisement

Congratulatory messages from Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Shraddha Kapoor and other celebrities are pouring in for the newly-engaged.

Nick Jonas also left a comment on Priyanka's post. Yes, he did.

Screenshot of Nick Jonas' comment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement party is reportedly scheduled for the evening and celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar might attend it.

Priyanka Chopra, 36, and Nick Jonas, 25, first met at last year's Met Gala. They reportedly began dating a few months ago.