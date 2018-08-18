'Taken': Priyanka Chopra On Roka Pic, Nick Jonas Leaves Fantastic Comment

Priyanka Chopra shared this image with Nick Jonas (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights Taken With all my heart and soul,- wrote Priyanka Nick captioned the post: -Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love- A grand engagement party is expected this evening

We can dispense with the word rumoured now because Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, newly engaged, just made it official on Instagram. "Taken, with all my heart and soul," the 36-year-old actress posted, with a picture of herself and Nick at their roka ceremony held at the Chopra residence in Mumbai today. 'Future Mrs Jonas. My heart. My love,' wrote Nick, 24, in a post of his own. He also outdid himself by leaving a comment on Priyanka's post, writing: "He's the luckiest guy in the world." The comments thread is flooded with congratulatory messages from Malaika Arora and other celebrities. Nick is believed to have proposed to Priyanka last month - today's ceremony served as a formal announcement. A grand engagement party is expected this evening. See the posts shared by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas below:

And Nick's comment on Priyanka's post:

Screenshot of Nick Jonas' comment

Here are more pictures from the roka.

A post shared by Brilliant Indian (@brilliantindian) on Aug 17, 2018 at 11:58pm PDT

A post shared by Brilliant Indian (@brilliantindian) on Aug 18, 2018 at 12:21am PDT

Advertisement

The roka was attended by Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra, who flew home from a shoot for the engagement, and Salman Khan's sister Arpita, among others.

Arpita Khan Sharma at Priyanka Chopra's home

The ladkewale at the roka include Nick Jonas' parents Denise and Kevin, who flew into Mumbai with their son on Thursday.

Last evening, Priyanka and Nick were spotted getting dinner at a Mumbai hotel. Her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth were with them.

Priyanka and Nick at a restaurant in Mumbai

This evening's engagement party will reportedly be held at a Mumbai hotel. The guest list is likely to include Priyanka Chopra's Dil Dhadakne Do and Bajirao Mastani co-star Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Karan Johar.

Priyanka and Nick attended the Met Gala together last year but reportedly only began dating a few months ago. Nick is believed to have popped the question to Priyanka in London last month on her birthday, with a diamond ring from Tiffany.