Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Engagement Celebrated On The Sky Is Pink Set

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently got engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, is back at work and celebrated her engagement on her film's set. She is currently shooting for The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar in Mumbai. Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur's team treated her to a three-tier cake with figurines of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the top. The cake decorators depicted Priyanka and Nick's outing from an Ambani party in June. The video was shared by the official handle of Roy Kapur Films on their Instagram stories. "Special celebration on set today," read the caption. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Priyanka shared this on her Instagram stories. "Oh that ring," she wrote.

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday. The function was held at Priyanka's home. Only family and close friends were invited. Kevin and Denise Jonas, Nick's parents, had accompanied him from the US. An engagement party was hosted in the night, which was attended by celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. Mukesh and Nita Ambani were also there, along with daughter Isha.

On Sunday, before Nick and his family left for the US, Priyanka took them to St Catherine's orphanage and her old home. At the orphanage, Nick sung Jonas Brothers hit Lovebug for the girls. "12 years of knowing these girls and they get all love struck by the Love Bug. Thank you, Nick Jonas and our families. Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St Catherine's orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I'll see you next time," Priyanka wrote. She also danced to her song Tune Maari Entriyaan.

Priyanka's The Sky Is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and also stars Zaira Wasim.