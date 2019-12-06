Priyanka Chopra Is 'Honoured And Proud' To Be Felicitated At The Marrakesh International Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra at the Marrakesh International Film Festival. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Friday after she received an award at the ongoing Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco. The actress, who recently received the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award from UNICEF, was felicitated again at the film festival for her contribution to cinema. Expressing "gratitude" after being 'recognised' at the film festival, Priyanka, 37, expressed in her latest Instagram post that she feels "honoured and proud" to receive an award at the Marrakech Film Festival. She also posted a couple of pictures of herself from the event, in which she can be seen holding her trophy. She captioned her post: "To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival. Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square."

Take a look:

Other than from Priyanka Chopra, Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani, US filmmaker-actor Robert Redford, French actor Marion Cotillard, British producer Jeremy Thomas, American actor Harvey Keitel, French director Bertrand Tavernier and Italian director Luca Guadagnino were also among the guests at the film festival.

Before her gratitude post, Priyanka Chopra posted a picture of herself resting at her hotel in Marrakech. Sharing the photograph, she captioned it: "The still before the storm."

Take a look:

Like we said above, Priyanka Chopra was awarded at the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball for her contribution as the Goodwill Ambassador for child rights. She even shared pictures and videos from the event on social media. Check them out:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She is currently prepping for Netflix film The White Tiger, in which she will co-star with Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and in another film with comedian Mindy Kaling.