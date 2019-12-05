Seen Priyanka Chopra's 'The Still Before The Storm' Pic From Marrakech Yet?

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Priyanka Chopra, who recently flew to Morocco to attend the Marrakech International Film Festival, posted a photo from her trip to the city on Thursday. The actress, who will be honoured at the film festival, is all geared up for the event. Sharing a picture from her hotel balcony in Marrakech, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "The still before the storm." In the photo, she can be seen sitting on a chair, holding a glass of wine and enjoying the scenic beauty of Marrakech. She can be seen wearing white pant-suit and stiletto heels in the photograph. Check out her post here:

Priyanka also shared a photo of the invitation letter of the film festival on her Instagram story:

Earlier this week, Priyanka Chopra was awarded at the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball for her contribution as the United Nations Children's Fund's (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador for child rights. The actress was presented with the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award. Priyanka even shared photos and videos from the event, in which she could be seen with her mother Madhu Chopra. She captioned one of her posts: "I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life" while sharing another post from the event, she wrote: "Philanthropy today has gone beyond just funding projects. Be disruptive, show compassion and care, be catalytic in our actions and solutions. Giving back is no longer a choice, it has to be a way of life."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, in which she co-starred with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.