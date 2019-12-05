'You Inspire Me Every Day,' Writes Nick Jonas For UNICEF Awardee Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball. (Image courtesy: nickjonas )

Nick Jonas is a "proud" husband and he has all the reasons to be. The 27-year-old singer congratulated his wife Priyanka Chopra after she received the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award at the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball. In his post, Nick congratulated Priyanka and wrote that she "inspires him every single day." Nick Jonas wrote: "So proud of who you are and the good you've brought into the world as a Goodwill Ambassador with UNICEF for over 15 years now. You inspire me every single day by just being you. Congratulations, my love." Priyanka Chopra acknowledged Nick's post by dropping heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Nick Jonas' post here:

Priyanka Chopra has been associated with UNICEF for more than a decade and has extensively been working on issues pertaining to child rights, women rights and environment among others. Priyanka was presented the award by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. Sharing the pictures from the award ceremony, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life."

Check out Priyanka Chopra's posts here:

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their first wedding anniversary in December, this year. The couple got married in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Priyanka ad Nick met during 2017's Met Gala, where they represented couturier Ralph Lauren.