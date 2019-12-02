'Thank You For Finding Me': Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Post Adorable Anniversary Wishes

A picture from Priyanka and Nick's wedding. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' latest Instagram entries call for congratulations. On the occasion of their first wedding anniversary, Priyanka and Nick summed up their journey so far in the form of Instagram posts, which will compel you to say "aww." On Monday morning, the Quantico actress shared some lovely pictures from her wedding album and wrote a beautiful note for husband Nick Jonas. "My promise - then, today... Forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion. All in the same moment. Thank you for finding me. Happy first wedding anniversary husband. Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed."

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas shared an equally stunning picture from their Christian wedding ceremony and he wrote: "One year ago today we said forever. Well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all my heart. Happy anniversary."

On Sunday, Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra posted a special anniversary wish for the couple on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "One year has come and gone so quickly and so smoothly. Wish you guys a very happy anniversary and many more moments to be made in this wonderful journey together. I love you both and wish you infinite happiness. Happy anniversary Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Much love to you both."

Priyanka Chopra married singer Nick Jonas in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Ralph Lauren was the official couturier for the Church wedding, while Sabyasachi designed the outfits for the Hindu ceremony, which took place the next day. Priyanka ad Nick met during 2017's Met Gala, where they both represented Ralph Lauren.