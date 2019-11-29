Thanksgiving 2019: Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Family-Only Celebrations

Thanksgiving 2019: Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are celebrating Thanksgiving with their family in the US and the 37-year-old actress shared a picture of them from the intimate gathering wishing her Instafam of 46.7 million followers. "Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating... I'm so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it. Love and joy always," Priyanka captioned the post. On his Instagram page, Nick Jonas shared a glimpse of the dessert spread prepared by the Jonas family, which will make you drool while Priyanka also shared a video on her Instagram story showing the details of the elaborate spread. "This is crazy... so much food," Priyanka says in sing-song style.

Here are the Thanksgiving posts shared by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

And this was Priyanka Chopra's expression on having "so much food" on the table.

A screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in December last year and in a couple of the days, they'll celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas trended after the former gifted a German Shepherd puppy to the latter as an early anniversary present. Nick Jonas shared a video and wrote, "Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup Gino. I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realised what was going on. Thank you, Priyanka Chopra." Priyanka re-posted the video on her timeline and added, "So much cute in the same frame. Happy almost anniversary, baby."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink while she's busy making Netflix film The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She recently completed a part of the filming in New Delhi and is back with her family for the festive season.