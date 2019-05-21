Cannes Done, Priyanka Chopra Goes To Ethiopia As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

Priyanka Chopra shared the photo on Instagram. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

After slaying the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Priyanka Chopra is fulfilling her duty as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador. The actress, who is in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa to be a part of a program that focuses on empowering girls and boys, shared snippets of her interaction with members of the Gender Club, who work towards preparing students to combat harmful practices, on her Instagram account. Priyanka Chopra also met Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, who is the first female president of the country.

Sharing the video of her first day on the trip, Priyanka wrote: "Day 1: My first visit was to the Sibiste Negasi Primary School in Addis Ababa. In Ethiopia, primary school enrollment between 2000 and 2017 has TRIPLED. This is because of the Ethiopian government's investment in education and its dedication to the future of the country... but there is still so much work to do. 2.6 million children of primary and secondary school age are out of school, and 50% of children attending school drop out by grade 8. Because of poverty, children are responsible for much more than just learning, like caring for siblings, walking miles to collect water and other house hold chores...things that should not be a child's responsibility at any age."

Adding to her post, she further wrote: "A child is a child. UNICEF's efforts, along with a very committed government, are focused on getting every child in school, ensuring every child has a quality education, and that every child completes school. Thank you Principal Abebech, Dagmawit (7th grade), and all the other students who made my first day in Ethiopia so special."

Priyanka Chopra, who is keen to experience cultures of different countries, also tried the traditional Ethiopian dance and said that she has "bonded" with the country over the joy she shared through dancing. The actress shared a video of her dancing to Ethiopian beats and captioned it: "Dance is such an important part of Ethiopian culture. Wherever I have been so far...even though we don't speak each other's languages...the joy that has been shared through dance has bonded me with this amazing country forever. (Even though I'm terrible at it) Ethiopia is extremely rich in culture."

Previously, Priyanka Chopra visited Bangladesh to spend time with Rohingya children. She even paid a visit to Zimbabwe as part of her UNICEF trips.

