Priyanka Chopra Is Excited To Return To India 'After Almost 3 Years.' See Post

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

We have exciting news for all Priyanka Chopra fans, the actress is coming to India after almost three years. You read that right, Priyanka recently announced her homecoming by sharing a photo of her boarding pass on her Instagram stories. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Finally...going home. After almost 3 years." It would be Priyanka's first trip to India after the COVID-19 pandemic and the birth of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January this year. Check out Priyanka's post below:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali at their house in Los Angeles with their family and friends, including Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra. It was their daughter Malti Marie's first Diwali. The actress shared adorable pictures from the festivities in which the family of three can be seen in similar traditional outfits.

In the caption, she wrote, "Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I'm a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer...From ours to yours. Love and light" Check out the post below:

Check out what Nick Jonas posted on Diwali:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter earlier this year, in January via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects in her kitty - It's All Coming Back To Me, Russo Brothers' Citadel and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.