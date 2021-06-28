Priyanka Chopra Goes All White To Celebrate Pride In New York. See Pic

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture.(Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Highlights She can be seen wearing a white full-sleeved blouse

She completed the look with a matching skirt

Priyanka opted for gold jewellery with her outfit

Priyanka Chopra is a true diva and proof of that is her latest Instagram entry. The 38-year-old actress, on Monday, dropped three new pictures of herself on the photo-sharing platform. Through the pictures, the actress gave us a glimpse of her Pride outfit for the LGBTQ+ Pride March that is taking place in the New York City right now. In contrast to the LGBTQ+ community's rainbow theme, Priyanka Chopra picked out an all-white outfit for the day. In the picture that she shared, Priyanka can be seen dressed in a white full-sleeved blouse that she paired with a matching side slit skirt. She completed her look with gold accessories which include a watch, hoop earrings and bangles. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Sunday's OOTD. Feeling the love in NYC... Happy Pride." At the end of the caption, Priyanka revealed that the pictures have been clicked by her manager Anjula Acharia.

The actress' post received scores of comments from her fans. Celebrities like Swara Bhasker and Huma Qureshi also dropped comments on Priyanka Chopra's post. While Swara left fire emojis, Huma Qureshi dropped heart emojis on Priyanka's pictures.

Take a look at the pictures here :

Yesterday, the actress visited her restaurant Sona in New York City. She wasn't alone at the restaurant as Anjula Acharia was also there. Through an Instagram post, Priyanka gave us a glimpse of the scrumptious food that she enjoyed at the restaurant. From dosa to golgappas, the actress enjoyed a heartening meal at her restaurant.

Check out the aforementioned pictures here:

Earlier this year, Priyanka marked the opening of her restaurant with a special Instagram post. In the caption of the post, she shared that it was her husband, singer Nick Jonas, who suggested naming her restaurant Sona.

The actress recently returned to New York. She had been busy with the shoot of Russo Brothers' upcoming drama series Citadel in London. Besides that, she also has other projects like Matrix 4 and Text For You lined up for her.