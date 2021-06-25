On A Scale Of One To Priyanka Chopra, Rate This 'Sassy' Pic

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, in a throwback state of mind on Thursday (Friday morning in India), sharing a glimpse of herself raising the temperature in Los Angeles with her unmatchable "sass." Priyanka and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, live in California. On Thursday night, Priyanka posted a stunning picture of herself soaking up the California sun at her house in a white top and shorts. With a glass of sangria in her hand, the actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in the throwback photo. Priyanka Chopra's caption read: "Sun, Sangria and Sass. Mood. #TBT." Priyanka Chopra was in London for work and she reunited with Nick in Los Angeles few days back but more on that later. Check out Priyanka Chopra's throwback Thursday post here:

On Friday morning, Priyanka shared a photo of her foot placed on Nick Jonas' foot and captioned it: "All my heart." Her tattoos dedicated to their pet dogs can also be seen on her ankle in the picture.

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra sent the Internet into a meltdown by sharing a summer selfie from London. Her photo even got a loved-up reaction from Nick Jonas on social media. Take a look:

Screenshot of Nick Jonas' Instagram story.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The White Tiger, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for Oscars 2021 but Anthony Hopkins' The Father, competing in the same category, won the award. She is now busy with Citadel, a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and directed by The Russo Brothers.