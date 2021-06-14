Nick Jonas' Post For His 'Heart' Priyanka Chopra Is Love, Actually

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (courtesy Nickjonas)

Leave it to star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to set goals for every occasion, even when they are miles apart. Nick Jonas' latest Instagram post, mushy and equally adorable, is a love letter of sorts to his wife Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for Citadel in London, while he is busy with the American TV reality show The Voice. The singer-actor shared a super cute picture with Priyanka Chopra to tell her that he misses her. Also, can we take a moment to appreciate how stunning the actress looks in that ice blue saree. "Her. That's it. That's the post. Missing my heart," wrote Nick Jonas. There were comments like "You guys are so cute," "cutest couple" and "OMG love" on Nick's post.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas might be apart for work but every time they meet, they make heads turn with their stunning red carpet appearances. Remember their recent Billboard Music Awards appearance together? Oomph!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. Well, Nick Jonas is a true blue romantic. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

About Priyanka's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel.