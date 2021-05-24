'Not Even A Cracked Rib Can Stop Nick Jonas': Priyanka Chopra's Husband Appreciation Post Is Making Us Cry

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo (courtesy priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas, who recently had a bike accident, hosted the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (Monday morning in India). Priyanka Chopra, married to Nick Jonas, was a presenter at the music awards and also of course his plus one on the red carpet. After the awards, Priyanka shared a behind-the-scenes photo from what appears to be backstage along with a massive shout-out for singer-actor Nick Jonas. "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed it today! I love you so much," read Priyanka's message for Nick Jonas.

In the comments section, Nick responded to Priyanka's post with the three golden words: "I love you." Take a look at Priyanka's post here:

In a separate Instagram post, Nick Jonas set off mush alert with this message for Priyanka Chopra: "I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the Billboard Music Awards with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you Priyanka."

For the uninitiated, Nick Jonas recently opened up about his bike accident and said that "took a spill on a bike" and suffered a "cracked rib" and "a few other bumps and bruises", reported E! News. Nick, who rejoined work soon after the accident, was speaking on the sets of singing reality show The Voice. Nick, who features as a coach on the show, also told his colleague Blake Shelton: "I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But Blake, please don't make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, known for setting red carpets on fire, walked in to the Billboard Music Awards hand-in-hand. Priyanka was a goddess in a shimmering ensemble by Dolce Gabbana, which she styled with a golden belt and jewellery pieces by Bulgari. Nick Jonas was put together in green assortment pieces from Fendi.

Apart from hosting the Billboard Music Awards, Nick Jonas also performed on stage along with his band Jonas Brothers. Nick, Kevin and Joe, along with Marshmello, set the stage on fire to the track Leave Before You Love Me at the awards, which is their latest collaboration.