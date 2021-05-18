'Took A Spill, Cracked Rib': Nick Jonas Reveals Details Of Bike Accident

Nick Jonas shared this picture.(Image courtesy: nickjonas)

Highlights He said he sustained a "cracked rib"

"I am feeling OK," he said

"I have been better, but I am doing all right," he added

Singer-actor Nick Jonas, on Monday, addressed the reports of his injury in a bike accident and revealed that he has sustained multiple injuries. The Sucker singer's statements came during the filming of the recent episode of the singing reality show The Voice. According to E! News, Nick Jonas said that he "took a spill on a bike" and cracked his rib in the accident. When the host of the show, Carson Daly, inquired about Nick's health, the singer responded and said: "I am feeling OK. I have been better, but I am doing all right." According to E! News, Nick Jonas also detailed his injuries from the bike accident and said that he has suffered a "cracked rib" and "a few other bumps and bruises." He further jokingly told his co-coach, singer Blake Shelton, to not make him laugh as it hurts him. "I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But Blake, please don't make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh," the 28-year-old singer said.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas also shared a selfie from the sets of the live singing competition on Instagram. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a leopard print jacket and a sweater underneath it.

Take a look at the picture here:

On Saturday, TMZ reported that Nick Jonas was taken to a hospital after he was injured in a bike accident. He reportedly returned home on Sunday night.

In terms of work, Nick currently serves as one of the coaches of the NBC music reality show The Voice . He released his solo album Spaceman earlier this year. He is set to host the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23.

While Nick is currently in Los Angeles, his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, is in London, where she is shooting for her upcoming spy series Citadel.