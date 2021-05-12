Viral: The Internet Is Obsessed With Old Pic Of Priyanka Chopra In Goddess Kali Jacket

Priyanka Chopra is posing with Nick Jonas. (Image courtesy: @priyankacloset)

Priyanka Chopra surely knows how to steal the limelight with her jaw-dropping fashion statements on several occasions, be it Met Gala, Grammys, Golden Globes, Oscars or Cannes International Film Festival. Priyanka has once again grabbed headlines for her unique fashion style, thanks to her old picture that has gone viral on the Internet. The viral picture has been trending since yesterday. Reason? Her quirky Goddess Kali jacket. And we have found it on social media. On Tuesday, an Instagram account which has 'Priyanka Closet' as its username shared the throwback picture of the actress in which she is sporting an orange embellished jacket. The jacket has a picture of Goddess Kali at the back. The actress is twinning her jacket with a short flowy skirt. Priyanka added an oomph factor in her look with fishnet stockings and pumps.

Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas is also featured in it. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen walking hand-in-hand with Nick on the road. Both Priyanka and Nick have their backs to the camera.

See the viral picture here:

In case you don't remember, Nick Jonas had earlier shared the same picture on his Instagram handle in February last year. Nick had celebrated 1 year of the reunion of his band, Jonas Brothers before the release of their song Sucker that released in March 2019. Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas got together along with their respective wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas on the occasion. Nick wrote, "We've had so many ups and downs as a band & today as we're all sitting here reflecting on the last year, we can't help but realize how lucky we are. We have the best fans in the world and we get to do all of this as a family?! Happy 1 Year to you guys and we love you all. Thank you!"

See his post here:

Take a look at some of Priyanka Chopra's stunning outfits here.

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in film The White Tiger earlier this year. Priyanka now has movies such as Matrix and Text For You coming up.

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas, an American singer in 2018.