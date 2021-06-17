'Damn': Nick Jonas' Fiery Reaction To Wife Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Pic

Priyanka Chopra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra )

Priyanka Chopra took the Internet by storm on Thursday by sharing a stunning selfie and guess who can't get enough of her photo? Her husband and singer Nick Jonas. The couple are miles apart currently - Priyanka is in London shooting for Citadel while Nick is in Los Angeles for the American TV reality show The Voice. Sharing Priyanka Chopra's gorgeous selfie on his Instagram story, Nick Jonas captioned it in just one word: "Damn" and added a couple of fire and heart-eye emojis. In the photo, Priyanka Chopra looks sassy in a white crop top and denim shorts. She let her hair loose and completed her look with white sports shoes. In her Instagram story, Priyanka accompanied her picture with Megan Thee Stallion's track Hot Girl Summer.

Check our Nick Jonas's one-word reaction to Priyanka Chopra's stunning summer photo here:

Screenshot of Nick Jonas' Instagram story.

A couple of days ago, Nick Jonas shared this loved-up photo of himself and the actress to show how much he has been missing her. "Her. That's it. That's the post. Missing my heart," wrote Nick Jonas for Priyanka. Take a look:

In terms of work, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The White Tiger, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for Oscars 2021 but Anthony Hopkins' The Father, competing in the same category, won the award. She is now busy with Citadel, a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and directed by The Russo Brothers.

Priyanka also has Text For You and Matrix 4 lined up.