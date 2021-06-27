Priyanka Chopra 'Finally' Visited Her New York Restaurant. See What Was On The Menu

Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights "My heart is so full to go into the kitchen," wrote Priyanka

"I cannot believe I'm finally at Sona New York," she wrote

Priyanka missed the restaurant's launch day in March

Priyanka Chopra managed to scoop some time out of her busy schedule and went to her New York restaurant Sona. The actress, on Saturday night, shared a few pictures from the eatery. The actress, who was busy with the shooting of Citadel in London, could not attend the launch of the restaurant earlier this year but she did make up for it by tucking into her favourite Indian dishes from her restaurant on Saturday. Priyanka Chopra shared glimpse of the food that was on the menu on her Instagram stories. She had dosa, prawns, pakoras and golgappas (as seen in one the pictures) and some drinks to go with it. "I cannot believe I'm finally at Sona New York and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning," the actress wrote sharing the pictures.

The actress added in her caption: "My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes Sona New York such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi's (Priyanka's nickname), to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."

See Priyanka Chopra's post here:

In one of her previous posts, the actress had revealed that it was her husband Nick Jonas who suggested the name Sona for the restaurant. An excerpt from her post read: "This has been a team effort all the way...From the many, many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to Nick Jonas - Yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means "gold," and he had heard that word in India, well...A lot, throughout our wedding."

This isn't Priyanka Chopra's first project as an entrepreneur. She became a tech investor by bringing dating apple Bumble to India. The actress also launched her haircare brand called Anomaly Haircare recently. She also runs a production house along with her mom called Purple Pebble Pictures, which backs regional cinema.