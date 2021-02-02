Priyanka Chopra Bookmarks A Page From Her Reading Diaries With Alena Jonas

Priyanka Chopra with Alena. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Alena Jonas celebrates her 7th birthday today

Priyanka Chopra posted a picture with the birthday girl

"We love you so much," wrote Priyanka Chopra

If Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram story doesn't make you go aww, we don't know what will. On Tuesday, the actress dug out a super cute image of herself along with Alena Jonas on the latter's birthday. Alena is Kevin Jonas and Danielle's elder daughter and she celebrated her 7th birthday on Tuesday. In the picture, Priyanka and Alena can be seen smiling with all their hearts as the actress reads out a story to the little one. Alena and her aunt Priyanka can be seen twinning in white outfits. Priyanka Chopra captioned the post: "Happy 7th birthday to our gorgeous niece Alena. We love you so much."

Priyanka Chopra shared this image:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Kevin Jonas shared a goofy albeit super cute picture of his daughter on her birthday and he wrote: "Happy birthday my beautiful Alena! I can't believe you are 7, this is crazy! Never stop being silly we love you."

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Nick and Kevin Jonas along with brother Joe, are a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers. The band became a household name after they made appearances on the Disney channel. Nick, Kevin and Joe started the band in the year 2005 and they featured in the Camp Rock films. They were also a part of the Disney series titled Jonas. The Jonas Brothers returned to the music scenario in March in 2019 with their comeback single Sucker, which ruled all the music charts.