The White Tiger: Priyanka Chopra's Father-In-Law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr's Big Shout Out To The Actress

Paul Kevin Jonas Sr shared this image. (courtesy papakjonas)

Highlights "Starring our wonderful daughter-in-law," wrote Kevin Jonas Sr

'The White Tiger' is streaming on Netflix

The film has been produced by Priyanka Chopra

After her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra got a big shout out from her father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. On Saturday, Paul Kevin Jonas shared a picture of Priyanka Chopra's recently-released film The White Tigerand he asked his Instafam to go and watch the actress' film, in which she stars with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Paul Kevin Jonas Sr wrote in his caption: "Everyone go see this powerful movie starring our wonderful daughter-in-law." Priyanka Chopra replied to her father-in-law's post and dropped a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section of her post. The White Tiger has been directed by filmmaker Ramin Bahrani and it has been produced by Priyanka Chopra. It released on streaming giant Netflix globally.

Take a look at Paul Kevin Jonas Sr's post here:

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas praised the film and wife Priyanka Chopra's performance with these words: "The White Tiger is out now on Netflix! So incredibly proud of my wife Priyanka Chopra for her work as both an actor and a producer on this movie. Everyone do yourself a favor and go watch this movie right now! Congrats to the entire cast and crew and creative team."

The White Tiger is based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. It showcases the rags to riches story of Balram Halwai. The film received mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3 stars out of 5.

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. The couple later hosted receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.