'Priyanka Always Carries Haute Couture Better': Madhu Chopra On Comparison With Deepika Padukone. Ouch

Priyanka Chopra wore this to the Grammys last year. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights A news portal compared Deepika and Priyanka's outfits

The outfits look slightly similar

Priyanka wore the outfit in a photoshoot for a magazine recently

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu recently took exception to an entertainment portal's comparison of an outfit the actress wore to one spotted on Deepika Padukone, In a rather abrasive tweet posted from her unverified handle, Madhu Chopra dismissed the comparison as well as dissed Deepika, insisting that "Pri always carries haute couture better." Moms, right? Madhu Chopra's handle is followed by both Priyanka's verified one as well as her cousin Parineeti Chopra. The outfit in question is a black sheath and to be honest, Priyanka's dress, which she wore in a photoshoot for a fashion glossy, is really not like Deepika's. Not everyone thinks so, however, because a comparison of the two was posted as a 'who wore it better' piece.

Tiger Mom clearly had deep thoughts on this, tweeting, "Only a blind will think they are wearing same outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better." Read the tweet here.

We'll cut Madhu Chopra some slack for her excess of maternal pride here. Both Priyanka and Deepika Padukone have made striking international red carpet appearances over the last few years. They have been at the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival. Priyanka showed up at the Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmys, while Deepika was invited to Oscar after-parties and the MTV EMAs in 2016; she also travelled the world attending xXx premieres in one show-stopping dress after another. TBH, we think they both look good no matter what they wear.

Madhu Chopra co-owns the production house Purple Pebble Pictures along with Priyanka, as a part of which they have produced regional films such as Ventilator, Kaay Re Rascala, Pahuna, Sarvann and Paani among others. Paani won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation in 2019.

Priyanka Chopra, a former Miss World and a Bollywood star, is a woman of many hats. She is the first South Asian woman to headline the cast of an American television show and has featured in many Hollywood projects. Priyanka Chopra is a tech-investor and also counts as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She runs a hair care brand called Anomaly Haircare, is a film producer and she recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York. She was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, which she also produced. Her next project is Citadel, for which she is in London.