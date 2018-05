Pooja Bhatt On Sobriety: When Some Of My Own Wanted Me To Fail, A Stranger Rooted For Me

Pooja Bhatt gave up alcohol completely in December 2016. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Pooja said her "regular booze supplier" encouraged her towards sobriety Pooja said she was "moved beyond belief" "Instance like these keep this rather broken world together," she wrote

A 'recovering' alcoholic & proud of it!In a country where people don't even acknowledge they have a drinking problem,let alone discuss it I am grateful to stand away from the crowd that considers holding your frailties to light shameful. #485dayssoberpic.twitter.com/xDDFW0rD2j — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 22, 2018

Pooja Bhatt, who battled alcoholism and eventually quit drinking on Christmas 2016, on Friday (read Flashback Friday) recollected an incident when a "stranger" boosted her confidence towards sobriety. The actress-turned-filmmaker in an Instagram post shared another page from her 'sobriety diaries,' in which she said that 10 months after she quit drinking she called her "regular booze supplier" to stock up red wine for her guests ("as I would never want to impose my sobriety on anyone else"). Pooja Bhatt said that she was "moved beyond belief" hearing the supplier's reply when she told him the wine was for her guests. It was: "." Pooja Bhatt said she was probably one of his top customers and yet he was "worried about me breaking my resolve to not drink.""Some of my very own wanted me to fail and here was this intimate stranger who was rooting for me to stick to my course. It would be extremely profitable to this man if I started drinking again and yet he wanted me to stay sober. It is these instances of virtuousness that work as the glue that keeps this rather broken world together," she wrote.Pooja Bhatt has been very vocal about her battle with alcoholism and she frequently shares posts, which reveal how far she's come and her progress. Recently, she was posted about the irony of having 'saved' an alcoholic father in her debut film Daddy only to battle drinking problem herself.When Pooja Bhatt was trolled and called "a known alcoholic" for calling Amitabh Bachchan out for his no comment comment on the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, she made a spectacular comeback by saying: "A 'recovering' alcoholic and proud of it! In a country where people don't even acknowledge they have a drinking problem, let alone discuss it I am grateful to stand away from the crowd that considers holding your frailties to light shameful." Pooja Bhatt is the elder of Mahesh Bhatt's two children with his first wife Kiran. Rahul Bhatt, a fitness enthusiast, is her brother. Actress Alia Bhatt and Shaheen are Pooja's half-sisters (born to Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan).Pooja Bhatt was among the top crop of actresses in the Nineties and has featured in films such asand. She is currently busy with the sequel of Sadak