Pooja Bhatt On The Irony Of Having Saved' An Alcoholic Father In Daddy Only To Battle Drinking Problem Herself

'Daddy' was commissioned by the national broadcaster, Doordarshan. Brave of them considering the inherent theme was alcoholism, a topic still considered taboo in our country.The fact that 'Daddy' was rooted in my father's alcoholism is no secret. He himself has openly spoken about it, time and again. But who would have thought that the girl who saved her father from sinking into an alcoholic abyss in her first film would someday have to fight long and hard to prevent herself from drowning as well? Life is stranger than fiction and comes full circle. But it also gives you the opportunity to rewrite your narrative. You just have to be courageous enough to do it yourself. #Daddy #debutfilm #maheshbhatt #anupamkher #rajzutshi #poojabhatt #doordarshan #autobiographical #filmfromtheheart #relevant #relevantcinema #stilltopical #lifecomesfullcircle #alcohol #alcoholism #bustthestigma #sobriety #sobrietyrocks #sobrietyrockstars #onefromtheheart

