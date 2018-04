Pooja Bhatt On The Irony Of Having Saved' An Alcoholic Father In Daddy Only To Battle Drinking Problem Herself

Highlights "Life is stranger than fiction," says Pooja Bhatt Daddy was inspired by Mahesh Bhatt's own battle with alcoholism Pooja Bhatt quit drinking in December 2016

Pooja Bhatt revisited her battle with alcoholism in her latest Instagram post by invoking her debut film, in which she helped her onscreen father (played by Anupam Kher) overcome alcoholism. On Tuesday, Pooja shared stills from her debut film, which was directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt, and said that life 'comes a full circle.'was inspired by Mahesh Bhatt's own battle with alcoholism. "Who would have thought that the girl who saved her father from sinking into an alcoholic abyss in her first film would someday have to fight long and hard to prevent herself from drowning as well ? Life is stranger than fiction and comes full circle. But it also gives you the opportunity to rewrite your narrative. You just have to be courageous enough to do it yourself," she wrote on Instagram.Pooja also said thatwas commissioned by Doordarshan, which was "brave of them considering the inherent theme was alcoholism, a topic still considered taboo in our country."Read Pooja Bhatt's post here:Pooja Bhatt quit drinking in December 2016 after Mahesh Bhatt's cryptic comment on her alcoholism. In September 2017, when she complete nine months of sobriety , Pooja instagrammed a picture of her nine-month-old self and wrote: "I am finally being able to laugh at life and myself like the way I was in the picture without the burden of being inebriated... Its glorious to know that you can still gaze back at the universe with wonder, without a bottle of malt by your side." Pooja Bhatt is the elder of Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt's (Loraine Bright) two children. Her brother Rahul Bhatt is a fitness enthusiast and has participated in TV show. Alia and Shaheen Bhatt (born to Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan) are Pooja's half-sisters.Pooja Bhatt has featured in films such asand. She made her debut as director in 2003'sand she's currently busy with the sequel of Sadak , which will feature Sanjay Dutt.