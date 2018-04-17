Pooja Bhatt On The Irony Of Having Saved' An Alcoholic Father In Daddy Only To Battle Drinking Problem Herself

Highlights
- "Life is stranger than fiction," says Pooja Bhatt
- Daddy was inspired by Mahesh Bhatt's own battle with alcoholism
- Pooja Bhatt quit drinking in December 2016
Pooja also said that Daddy was commissioned by Doordarshan, which was "brave of them considering the inherent theme was alcoholism, a topic still considered taboo in our country."
Read Pooja Bhatt's post here:
'Daddy' was commissioned by the national broadcaster, Doordarshan. Brave of them considering the inherent theme was alcoholism, a topic still considered taboo in our country.The fact that 'Daddy' was rooted in my father's alcoholism is no secret. He himself has openly spoken about it, time and again. But who would have thought that the girl who saved her father from sinking into an alcoholic abyss in her first film would someday have to fight long and hard to prevent herself from drowning as well? Life is stranger than fiction and comes full circle. But it also gives you the opportunity to rewrite your narrative. You just have to be courageous enough to do it yourself. #Daddy #debutfilm #maheshbhatt #anupamkher #rajzutshi #poojabhatt #doordarshan #autobiographical #filmfromtheheart #relevant #relevantcinema #stilltopical #lifecomesfullcircle #alcohol #alcoholism #bustthestigma #sobriety #sobrietyrocks #sobrietyrockstars #onefromtheheart
Pooja Bhatt quit drinking in December 2016 after Mahesh Bhatt's cryptic comment on her alcoholism. In September 2017, when she complete nine months of sobriety, Pooja instagrammed a picture of her nine-month-old self and wrote: "I am finally being able to laugh at life and myself like the way I was in the picture without the burden of being inebriated... Its glorious to know that you can still gaze back at the universe with wonder, without a bottle of malt by your side."
Nine months of sobriety & a picture of a nine month old me... I am finally being able to laugh at life and myself like the way I was in the picture without the burden of being inebriated... its glorious to know that you can still gaze back at the universe with wonder,without a bottle of malt by your side! Grateful to life! #sobriety #recovery #gratitude #faith #strength #onestepatatime #onedayatatime #soberlife #soberliving #ninemonthsofsobriety #ninemonths #readytobebornagain #life #love #kindness #joy
Pooja Bhatt has featured in films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Border and Zakhm. She made her debut as director in 2003's Paap and she's currently busy with the sequel of Sadak, which will feature Sanjay Dutt.