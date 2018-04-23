Pooja Bhatt Trolled For Calling Out Amitabh Bachchan's No-Comment Comment On Kathua And Unnao Rapes

Highlights
- Pooja Bhatt slammed Big B for his statement by invoking his film Pink
- 'Why compare fictional stories to real life issues,' said one Twitter tr
- Another Twitter user targeted Pooja Bhatt's past as an alcohol addict
Yawn... https://t.co/UieZt5HDgK— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 22, 2018
Another Twitter user targeted Pooja Bhatt's past as an alcohol addict and wrote: "A known alcoholic trying to gain publicity by using the name of a legend." Pooja, who quit drinking in December 2016, replied: "A 'recovering' alcoholic and proud of it. In a country where people don't even acknowledge they have a drinking problem, let alone discuss it, I am grateful to stand away from the crowd that considers holding your frailties to light shameful. #485dayssober."
A 'recovering' alcoholic & proud of it!In a country where people don't even acknowledge they have a drinking problem,let alone discuss it I am grateful to stand away from the crowd that considers holding your frailties to light shameful. #485dayssoberpic.twitter.com/xDDFW0rD2j— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 22, 2018
This is the tweet, for which Pooja Bhatt was trolled:
I can't help being reminded of a film called #Pink. Can our images on screen please be reflected in reality? https://t.co/JHnc8PLDXY— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 20, 2018
Pooja Bhatt came clean about her battle with alcoholism last year. She celebrated her nine-months sobriety with her fans on Instagram and recently talked about the irony of having 'saved' an alcoholic father in her debut film Daddy only to battle drinking problem herself.
Nine months of sobriety & a picture of a nine month old me... I am finally being able to laugh at life and myself like the way I was in the picture without the burden of being inebriated... its glorious to know that you can still gaze back at the universe with wonder,without a bottle of malt by your side! Grateful to life! #sobriety #recovery #gratitude #faith #strength #onestepatatime #onedayatatime #soberlife #soberliving #ninemonthsofsobriety #ninemonths #readytobebornagain #life #love #kindness #joy
'Daddy' was commissioned by the national broadcaster, Doordarshan. Brave of them considering the inherent theme was alcoholism, a topic still considered taboo in our country.The fact that 'Daddy' was rooted in my father's alcoholism is no secret. He himself has openly spoken about it, time and again. But who would have thought that the girl who saved her father from sinking into an alcoholic abyss in her first film would someday have to fight long and hard to prevent herself from drowning as well? Life is stranger than fiction and comes full circle. But it also gives you the opportunity to rewrite your narrative. You just have to be courageous enough to do it yourself. #Daddy #debutfilm #maheshbhatt #anupamkher #rajzutshi #poojabhatt #doordarshan #autobiographical #filmfromtheheart #relevant #relevantcinema #stilltopical #lifecomesfullcircle #alcohol #alcoholism #bustthestigma #sobriety #sobrietyrocks #sobrietyrockstars #onefromtheheart
Pooja Bhatt has featured in films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Sadak. She directed her first film Paap, which released in 2003. She is currently making the sequel of Sadak, which will retain Sanjay Dutt from the original cast.