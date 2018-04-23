Pooja Bhatt Trolled For Calling Out Amitabh Bachchan's No-Comment Comment On Kathua And Unnao Rapes

Nine months of sobriety & a picture of a nine month old me... I am finally being able to laugh at life and myself like the way I was in the picture without the burden of being inebriated... its glorious to know that you can still gaze back at the universe with wonder,without a bottle of malt by your side! Grateful to life! #sobriety #recovery #gratitude #faith #strength #onestepatatime #onedayatatime #soberlife #soberliving #ninemonthsofsobriety #ninemonths #readytobebornagain #life #love #kindness #joy

