Pooja Bhatt Trolled For Calling Out Amitabh Bachchan's No-Comment Comment On Kathua And Unnao Rapes

Actress-turned-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt was trolled for calling Amitabh Bachchan out for saying "don't bring up this issue," when asked to comment on the recent Kathua and Unnao rape cases as an ambassador of the '' initiative. After Amitabh Bachchan's statement went viral, Pooja Bhatt tweeted: "I can't help being reminded of a film called. Can our images on screen please be reflected in reality?" In, Mr Bachchan played the role of a lawyer who defended three women against false allegations after one of them was molested. The film won the National Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. "Only brainlesslike Pooja Bhatt would even think of comparing movie roles or fictional stories to real life issues," read one tweet. Pooja's retort was:Another Twitter user targeted Pooja Bhatt's past as an alcohol addict and wrote: "A known alcoholic trying to gain publicity by using the name of a legend." Pooja, who quit drinking in December 2016, replied: "A 'recovering' alcoholic and proud of it. In a country where people don't even acknowledge they have a drinking problem, let alone discuss it, I am grateful to stand away from the crowd that considers holding your frailties to light shameful. #485dayssober."This is the tweet, for which Pooja Bhatt was trolled:Pooja Bhatt came clean about her battle with alcoholism last year. She celebrated her nine-months sobriety with her fans on Instagram and recently talked about the irony of having 'saved' an alcoholic father in her debut filmonly to battle drinking problem herself. Here are some of her Instagram posts, in which she celebrated her sobriety and talked about her battle with alcoholism.Pooja Bhatt has featured in films such asand. She directed her first film, which released in 2003. She is currently making the sequel of, which will retain Sanjay Dutt from the original cast.