Pooja Bhatt Trolled For Calling Out Amitabh Bachchan's No-Comment Comment On Kathua And Unnao Rapes

Pooja Bhatt called Amitabh Bachchan out for his statement by talking about his film Pink, which raised questions about crimes against women

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 23, 2018 08:51 IST
147 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pooja Bhatt Trolled For Calling Out Amitabh Bachchan's No-Comment Comment On Kathua And Unnao Rapes

Pooja Bhatt outside a restaurant in Mumbai.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Pooja Bhatt slammed Big B for his statement by invoking his film Pink
  2. 'Why compare fictional stories to real life issues,' said one Twitter tr
  3. Another Twitter user targeted Pooja Bhatt's past as an alcohol addict
Actress-turned-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt was trolled for calling Amitabh Bachchan out for saying "don't bring up this issue," when asked to comment on the recent Kathua and Unnao rape cases as an ambassador of the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' initiative. After Amitabh Bachchan's statement went viral, Pooja Bhatt tweeted: "I can't help being reminded of a film called Pink. Can our images on screen please be reflected in reality?" In Pink, Mr Bachchan played the role of a lawyer who defended three women against false allegations after one of them was molested. The film won the National Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. "Only brainless thakelis like Pooja Bhatt would even think of comparing movie roles or fictional stories to real life issues," read one tweet. Pooja's retort was:
 

Another Twitter user targeted Pooja Bhatt's past as an alcohol addict and wrote: "A known alcoholic trying to gain publicity by using the name of a legend." Pooja, who quit drinking in December 2016, replied: "A 'recovering' alcoholic and proud of it. In a country where people don't even acknowledge they have a drinking problem, let alone discuss it, I am grateful to stand away from the crowd that considers holding your frailties to light shameful. #485dayssober."
 

This is the tweet, for which Pooja Bhatt was trolled:
 

Pooja Bhatt came clean about her battle with alcoholism last year. She celebrated her nine-months sobriety with her fans on Instagram and recently talked about the irony of having 'saved' an alcoholic father in her debut film Daddy only to battle drinking problem herself.

Comments
Here are some of her Instagram posts, in which she celebrated her sobriety and talked about her battle with alcoholism.
 

 
 

'Daddy' was commissioned by the national broadcaster, Doordarshan. Brave of them considering the inherent theme was alcoholism, a topic still considered taboo in our country.The fact that 'Daddy' was rooted in my father's alcoholism is no secret. He himself has openly spoken about it, time and again. But who would have thought that the girl who saved her father from sinking into an alcoholic abyss in her first film would someday have to fight long and hard to prevent herself from drowning as well? Life is stranger than fiction and comes full circle. But it also gives you the opportunity to rewrite your narrative. You just have to be courageous enough to do it yourself. #Daddy #debutfilm #maheshbhatt #anupamkher #rajzutshi #poojabhatt #doordarshan #autobiographical #filmfromtheheart #relevant #relevantcinema #stilltopical #lifecomesfullcircle #alcohol #alcoholism #bustthestigma #sobriety #sobrietyrocks #sobrietyrockstars #onefromtheheart

A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972) on



Pooja Bhatt has featured in films such as Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Sadak. She directed her first film Paap, which released in 2003. She is currently making the sequel of Sadak, which will retain Sanjay Dutt from the original cast.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

pooja bhattamitabh bachchankathua unnao rapes

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................