"Disgusted, Don't Rake It Up," Says Amitabh Bachchan, Asked About Rapes Amitabh Bachchan was speaking at a promotional event for his upcoming film "102 Not Out".

Share EMAIL PRINT Amitabh Bachchan is the ambassador of the government's "Beti Bachao-Beti Padao" campaign (File) campaign Mumbai: has said he feels "disgusted" even to talk about the recent rapes that have shaken and outraged the nation. The 75-year-old megastar was asked to respond to the Kathua and Unnao rapes as the ambassador of the government's "Beti Bachao-Beti Padao" campaign, a slogan that has been lampooned by critics after the incidents.



"Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghinn aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat (I feel disgusted even talking about it. So, don't rake up this issue). It's terrible to even talk about it," Mr Bachchan told reporters.



The actor was speaking at a promotional event for his upcoming film "102 Not Out", in which he stars alongside Rishi Kapoor.

An eight-year-old girl was tortured and gang-raped before being killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua in January



, an eight-year-old girl was held captive in a small village temple, drugged, tortured and gang-raped repeatedly before being killed. Details of the horror the child endured before dying, revealed in a chargesheet recently, have jolted the nation and driven thousands to the streets for protests.



in Unnao and no action was taken for nearly a year. The case surfaced when she tried to kill herself in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home earlier this month.



In a third case, a child was found dead in Gujarat's Surat with over 80 wounds on her body, which indicated rape and torture.



Several celebrities have posted photos on social media carrying placards expressing shame and demanding justice.



Amitabh Bachchan has said he feels "disgusted" even to talk about the recent rapes that have shaken and outraged the nation. The 75-year-old megastar was asked to respond to the Kathua and Unnao rapes as the ambassador of the government's "Beti Bachao-Beti Padao" campaign, a slogan that has been lampooned by critics after the incidents."Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghinn aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat (I feel disgusted even talking about it. So, don't rake up this issue). It's terrible to even talk about it," Mr Bachchan told reporters.The actor was speaking at a promotional event for his upcoming film "102 Not Out", in which he stars alongside Rishi Kapoor.Several celebrities have reacted with anger and demanded justice for the victims of the Kathua, Unnao and Surat rape cases. In Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir , an eight-year-old girl was held captive in a small village temple, drugged, tortured and gang-raped repeatedly before being killed. Details of the horror the child endured before dying, revealed in a chargesheet recently, have jolted the nation and driven thousands to the streets for protests. A 15-year-old in UP has alleged that she was raped by a BJP lawmaker in Unnao and no action was taken for nearly a year. The case surfaced when she tried to kill herself in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home earlier this month. In a third case, a child was found dead in Gujarat's Surat with over 80 wounds on her body, which indicated rape and torture.Several celebrities have posted photos on social media carrying placards expressing shame and demanding justice. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter