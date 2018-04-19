'Disgusted, Don't Rake It Up,' Says Amitabh Bachchan, Asked About Rapes

"Mujhe uss vishay par charcha karne mein ghinn aati hai. So uss vishay ko uchhalo mat (I feel disgusted even talking about it. So, don't rake up this issue). It's terrible to even talk about it," Mr Bachchan told reporters.
The actor was speaking at a promotional event for his upcoming film "102 Not Out", in which he stars alongside Rishi Kapoor.
Several celebrities have reacted with anger and demanded justice for the victims of the Kathua, Unnao and Surat rape cases.
In Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old girl was held captive in a small village temple, drugged, tortured and gang-raped repeatedly before being killed. Details of the horror the child endured before dying, revealed in a chargesheet recently, have jolted the nation and driven thousands to the streets for protests.
A 15-year-old in UP has alleged that she was raped by a BJP lawmaker in Unnao and no action was taken for nearly a year. The case surfaced when she tried to kill herself in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home earlier this month.
Several celebrities have posted photos on social media carrying placards expressing shame and demanding justice.