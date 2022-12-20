Pathaan Song Jhoome Jo Pathaan First Look: Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Drive Us Crazy

SRK and Deepika in the song. (courtesy: SRKUniverse)

A still from an upcoming Pathaan song Jhoome Jo Pathaan went insanely viral on social media on Tuesday. The makers are yet to release the song but a still from it has been shared by a verified fan page of Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter and it is spreading like wildfire. The post features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone leaning against a bright yellow car and their swag is off the charts. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dressed in a white shirt while Deepika is stunning as ever in a pair of shorts paired with a quirky top. Jhoome Jo Pathaan will be the second song to release from the film after the hit Besharam Rang.

The caption on the tweet shared by the fan page read: "Jhoome Jo Pathaan is a modern fusion Qawali and celebrates Pathaan's style and panache. "It has been a while since we have seen SRK grove to the music and we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for." dir."

#JhoomeJoPathaan is a modern fusion Qawaali & celebrates #Pathaan's style and Panache.

"It has been a while since we have seen SRK grove to the music & we are hoping that people will love seeing their favourite superstar shake a leg with an attitude to kill for."

The first track from the film, titled Besharam Rang, released on December 12. Sharing it on social media, SRK wrote: "Seeing her, you know...Beauty is an attitude....Besharam Rang song is here. Celebrate Pathaan with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Pathaan is unarguably one of the most awaited films of 2023. The film has been directed by Siddharth Anand and it has been produced by Yash Raj Films. The film stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside SRK.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25, 2023. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham's first collaboration. It will be Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 4th project together. The duo have earlier worked together in films like Happy New Year and Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om, which marked Deepika Padukone's Bollywood debut.