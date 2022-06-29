Parineeti Chopra Calls Priyanka And Nick Jonas' Daughter Malti Marie 'The Most Beautiful Baby In The World'

Priyanka Chopra with her daughter(L) Parineet(R). (courtesy: priyankachopra) (courtesy: parineetichopra)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year in January via surrogacy. However, for more than 100 days, the baby was kept under supervision in the hospital. The couple brought their daughter home in May and since then has shared several glimpses without revealing her face. Recently, in an interview, Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra was all praise for her niece. In the video that is doing rounds on the internet, the actress can be seen gushing over her niece after the interviewer asked if she had met the baby. Calling her the "most beautiful baby in the world," Parineeti said, "Oh my god, of course, the most beautiful baby in the world. They (Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas) had shared her journey. She had a bit of a rough start, but she is healthy now. She's a beautiful baby. I don't want to talk much about her, but she is my little baby."

Here have a look at the video:

Welcoming her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas home, Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable family picture along with a long note. Soon after, Parineeti Chopra dropped an adorable comment on the post, lauding her cousin Priyanka. She wrote, "Seeing the both of you like this the last three months has been both hard and inspiring. Mimi didi - I saw a soldier in the hospital - You. And little BD has taught us so much already and she doesn't even know it! Chalo now time to start spoiling her". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's untitled and Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and others.