'Happy 1st Father's Day My Love': Priyanka Chopra Gifts Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie Matching Sneakers

Nick Jonas with his daughter Malti Marie. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

New Delhi: It was the first Father's Day for Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, and the actress went all out to make it special and memorable. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas early this year in January. However, it was only in May that they welcomed their daughter home from the hospital. Now, making Father's Day special for Nick Jonas, Priyanka gifted customized sneakers and shared an adorable picture of the father-daughter duo on her Instagram handle. In the image, Nick and her daughter are standing with their back towards the camera. Malti Marie looks cute in a maroon dress paired with white sneakers with her name acronym "MM" written on them, while Nick's shoes have "MM's Dad".

Sharing the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote a sweet note that read, "Happy 1st Father's Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home... I love you.. here's to many more, " followed with a red heart. Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Patralekhaa commented, "Aweee," followed with emoticons, while Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan Ali and others dropped a red heart emoticon.

Here have a look;

Nick Jonas also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle and thanked his wife Priyanka Chopra for the gift. He wrote, "First Father's Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father's Day to all the dads and caretakers out there."

Here have a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas home in May. The actress shared an adorable picture and wrote a long note, sharing that their little girl is finally home after spending 100 plus days in the NICU. She wrote, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ".

Recently, on her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday, Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her daughter, enjoying with her Nani (grandmother). Sharing the image, she wrote, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects in her kitty - Citadel, It's All Coming Back to Me and Jee Le Zaraa.