Father's Day 2022: From Sonam Kapoor To Sara Ali Khan, Here's How Bollywood Is Celebrating The Day

It's Father's Day and no one can keep calm. Our feeds are flooded with oh-so-adorable messages penned by our beloved celebrities. From Sonam Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood stars have made a bee-line to wish their darling dads. And, we would like to start with Sonam Kapoor's post for “the best dad in the world”. Sonam, who is soon going to be a mother, has shared some throwback pictures from her childhood days. The frame features little Sonam and Rhea having a fun time with Anil Kapoor. In the caption, she wrote, “The best dad in the world. Love you Anil Kapoor no one compares to you.”

Actress Kriti Sanon too has come up with an adorable Father's Day note. Along with a bunch of pictures featuring her dad, Kriti wrote, “You will always be the first man I loved. Happy Father's Day, papa. Thank you for always being there for me and Nups…For putting us before yourself (except when it comes to having sweets) Love you, papa.”

Sara Ali Khan's special post was on a foodie note. She has shared a picture with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and their “Abba Jaan” Saif Ali Khan. The trio went for a Father's Day special lunch to celebrate the day.

Malaika Arora has picked a picture-perfect moment featuring herself, sister actress Amrita Arora and their parents for the day.

Kareena Kapoor's Father's Day post is short and crisp. Just a major throwback moment with her dad, actor Randhir Kapoor and wrote, “Papa.”

Actress Shamita Shetty remembered her father late Surendra Shetty with a moving note. “Happy Father's Day my daddy.You are forever in my heart…Until we meet again,” she wrote. The note came along with a picture of her dad and nephew Viaan Raj Kundra.

Arjun Kapoor, as usual, came up with an out-of-the-box post for Boney Kapoor. He has shared a picture of Khushi Kapoor and their father for the special day. His caption will explain the rest of the backstory. He wrote, “I tried finding pictures of dad with me but only found more images of him with Khushi Kapoor. Happy Father's Day from Khushi Kapoor and gang.”

Bipasha Basu has sent her warmest greetings to all the “daddies in the world”. Calling her father the “best”, the actress wrote, “He is soooo smart, intelligent, witty, gifted with the gift of gab and the best sense of humour, best conversationalist ( any topic in the world), extremely knowledgeable and entertaining, loving, caring, cute, gives the best advice, amazing chef and I can go on and on.” She went on to add, “ No one like him. He is one of a kind. And, I am lucky to be his daughter. Love you, papa.”

And, we are loving the special posts. What about you?