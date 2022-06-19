Shweta's Father's Day Post For Amitabh Bachchan Comes With A Shahenshah Twist

Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Shweta. (courtesy: shwetabachchan)

And the award for the best Father's Day message goes to Shweta Bachchan. She has wished her father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan with a Bollywood twist. Shweta has picked one of his famous dialogues from the film Shahenshah to mark the day.Oh yes, you got that right. The dialogue is “Rishte mein to hum tumhare baap lagte hain naam hai Shahenshah.” Well, Shweta has added her own punch to it. She wrote, “Rishte main toh sirf mere....lagte hai.” Along with this note, she has dropped a happy selfie featuring the father-daughter duo.

Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahenshah himself, has replied to the beautiful post with a “Love you, mama” message.

Shweta Bachchan doesn't need a day to celebrate her dad. And, her Instagram timeline is proof. From time to time, Shweta treats us to throwback moments from her childhood days. A while back, she dropped a cute picture featuring a little Shweta and an ever-charming Amitabh Bachchan. She is sitting on the actor's lap here. Along with the post, Shweta wrote, “Standing on the shoulders of giants.”

Here's another one featuring the adorable father-daughter duo. Take a look:

Shweta Bachchan, in her previous Father's Day post, had shared a never-seen-before frame from her infant days. Here, a newborn Shweta is cuddled by Amitabh Bachchan. Along with this golden moment, Shweta penned a long note quoting the American novelist Scott Fitzgerald. It read, “Scott Fitzgerald's advice to his daughter: Could well be my father's to me.”

Well, Amitabh Bachchan too knows how to celebrate special days. On daughter's day last year, the actor dropped a postcard featuring himself and Shweta Bachchan. The two are sharing a candid moment in this frame. The text on the pic read, “Daughters are the best.” For the side note, the veteran actor wrote, “Happy daughter's day. Betiya na hoti toh sansaar, samaj, sanskriti…Sab ke sab nadarat.”

