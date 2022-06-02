Amitabh Bachchan's OOTD Reviewed By Daughter Shweta Bachchan And Granddaughter Navya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

The legendary Amitabh Bachchan is a man who wears many hats. In addition to being one of the most prolific actors of our times, he is also a legendary talk show host and singer. Now, he is making headlines as a style icon worthy of emulation thanks to his social media posts. In them, the veteran actor is sharing pictures of himself from work and home, dressed in opulent jackets and fashionable ensembles. Late on Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan dropped yet another image of him heading to work dressed in one of his countless jackets, this time with a leaf print. In the caption, he said, “Stepping out to work...Somewhat green.”

Reacting to the post, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan said, “Spring in your step,” with a heart-eye emoji. Shweta's daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, “Looking (cool emoji).”

See the image here:

Early on Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself from a recording studio. In the caption, the 79-year-old wrote, “Learning the ropes of the recording studio. There can and will never be a substitute for music. What a night/ early morning. Finished at 3 am and still reeling under the might of the headphones and the dance moves.”

A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan had shared another image of himself from the recording studio in yet another stylish jacket. Dressed in a polka dot coat, the actor has a look of deep concentration on his face in the photo. In the caption, he said, “Music be the food for love and so much more... in contemplation of it at recording.”

See the image here:

Amitabh Bachchan, who has a penchant for sharing throwback pictures, recently shared an image from his younger days in which he is dressed in an oversized jacket and three-piece suit. In the caption, the Don actor said, “Those were the days my friend.” Actor Rohit Roy replied to the post saying, “Holy wow.”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a bunch of projects lined up, including Brahmastra, Good Bye, Uunchai and Project K, among others.