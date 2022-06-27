Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are On Holiday In This Exotic Island Destination (No, It's Not Maldives)

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, who recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming web series Citadel, has jetted off to the Turks and Caicos Islands with her husband Nick Jonas for a much-needed vacation. The actress has shared a series of mesmerizing pictures on her Instagram handle. In the images, the couple can be seen spending quality time on the beach with Nick Jonas. In one of the pictures, the couple is posing for the camera on a boat. Sharing the post, Priyanka captioned it as "#islandgirl #photodump". Soon after she shared her post her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section.

Ranveer Singh dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Cutieeeeeeessss," while others dropped fire, lovestruck and heart emoticons. Check out the post below:

Priyanka Chopra had been busy with her web series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden. Announcing the wrap, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "And it's finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel". Check out the post below:

Citadel is created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers. The web series will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra gifted Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas matching sneakers on Father's Day. Sharing the picture of the father-daughter duo, she wrote a sweet note that read, "Happy 1st Father's Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home... I love you.. here's to many more, " followed by a red heart. The couple welcomed their daughter in early January via surrogacy.

Here have a look:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects in her kitty apart from Citadel - It's All Coming Back to Me and Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.