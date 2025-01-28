Inside Parents-To-Be Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's Friends Outing

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have left fans gushing (again). The parents-to-be recently enjoyed an outing with friends. Much to our delight, the couple's close pals shared lovely snapshots from the fun hangout on Instagram. Major highlight: Athiya's baby bump and pregnancy glow.

In one of the snaps posted by a friend, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul join a group photo session. Athiya sits on her husband's lap as they pose for the lens. She looks radiant in a black pullover and white flared pants. Chunky golden earrings suit the chic aesthetics.

KL Rahul is the dapper dad-to-be in a striped shirt and beige pants. Noticed how adoringly he cradles Athiya's baby bump? Their smiles say it all. We can't even.

The side note read, “Babies having a baby.”

Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was a part of the get-together too.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul celebrated their second marriage anniversary on January 23. On the big day, Athiya wished her partner by dropping unseen glimpses from their wedding day on Instagram Stories.

In one of the pictures, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul hug each other. Athiya's bright smile lit up her face.

Nearly two weeks ago, KL Rahul shared some precious moments with Athiya Shetty in Sydney, Australia. FYI: The cricketer was competing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The photo dump captured the couple relishing coffee and desserts at a street-side cafe. Don't miss the last slide.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married at Athiya's superstar father Suniel Shetty's Khanadala farmhouse in 2023. Athiya announced her pregnancy in November.