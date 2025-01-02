Athiya Shetty Shows Off Baby Bump While Taking A Stroll With KL Rahul In Sydney

Athiya Shetty rang in the New Year celebrations with her husband, cricketer KL Rahul in Sydney. The mom-to-be has jetted off to the Australian city to cheer for her partner at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The fifth and final match of the ongoing Test series will take place tomorrow (January 3) at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

On Thursday (January 2), Athiya Shetty dropped a post on Instagram. The opening frame captures Athiya leaning on KL Rahul's shoulders. They look adorable dressed in casual outfits. The couple walks hand-in-hand in the second video. Athiya can be seen showing off her baby bump. “How cute,” did you just say?

In the final slide, Athiya added a note highlighting some wellness mantras for the New Near. It read, “Slow down often, count your blessings, be kind to your heart, believe in new beginnings.” Her side note read, “2025, looking forward to you.”

It looks like not just Athiya Shetty, but Anushka Sharma is also having a great time in Australia. The duo are supporting their husbands, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. A few days ago, the two actresses were spotted hanging out together at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

A fan page on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip showing Anushka walking into a restaurant dressed casually in a white shirt and grey trousers, with Athiya following behind. The mom-to-be was glowing as she proudly flaunted her baby bump in a striped top and denim jeans. Click here to read the full story.

Before that, Athiya Shetty celebrated her husband KL Rahul's remarkable achievement during the first Test of the 2024 series against Australia. KL Rahul, along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, created a new record with an unbeaten opening partnership of 201 runs.

Athiya shared a picture of KL Rahul from the cricket field in Perth on her Instagram Stories. She expressed her admiration for him with the caption, "The one who never gives up. Never backs down.” Full story here.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married in 2023. The duo made the pregnancy announcement in November last year.