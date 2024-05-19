Watch: Alia Bhatt And Akansha Ranjan's BFF Spin To Janhvi Kapoor's Dekhha Tenu

Alia and Akansha in a still from the video. (courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt and her BFF Akansha Ranjan gave a funny twist to Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's song Dekhha Tenu from their upcoming film Mr & Mrs. Mahi. Alia Bhatt shared a video on her Instagram feed. In the video, Alia and Akansha can be seen spending time at a eatery. Amid their conversation, Akansha can be seen lip-syncing the song Dekhha Tenu. Alia seems to be impressed by the gesture of love. But there's more to it than what meets the eye. As soon as the song ends, Akansha grabs a bucket of french fries which she refuses to share with Alia. Don't miss Alia's epic expression in the video. Sharing the video, Alia wrote in the caption, "This song. T̶h̶i̶s̶ ̶g̶i̶r̶l̶These fries#MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas May 31st!"

The comments section was swamped with witty observations. Mr & Mrs Mahi actor Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Lol love it." Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt wrote, "Awkward chicks." Actor Niki Walia dropped a series of laugh out loud emojis. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania dropped emojis as well. Take a look:

On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a reel in which she can be seen dancing to the song Dekhha Tenu. Dressed in a pastel coloured anarkali, Janhvi can be seen moving like a magic in the video. Janhvi's BFF Orry wrote in the comments section, "Beauty, grace represents all the Indian states." A fan wrote, "Best." Another fan commented, "Beautiul." Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, "Dekhha Tenu hits me right in the feels." Take a look:

Dekhha Tenu is a new take on the evergreen track Say Shava Shava from Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The original track (Say Shava Shava ) was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava, the lyrics were by Sameer Anjaan and it was sung by Udit Narayan. The new rendition has been composed and written by Jaani and it has been sung by Mohammad Faiz. Take a look:

Directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr And Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. They earlier worked together in the horror comedy Roohi. Originally scheduled for an April release, the sports drama is now slated to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.