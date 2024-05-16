Just Janhvi Kapoor Dancing To Mr & Mrs Mahi Song Dekha Tenu. Orry Sends Big Love

Image instagrammed by Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor has been hitting the right note for her upcoming film Mr & Mrs. Mahi - one post at a time. On Thursday, Janhvi Kapoor shared a reel in which she can be seen dancing to the song Dekhha Tenu which released on Wednesday. Dressed in a pastel coloured anarkali, Janhvi can be seen moving like a magic in the video. Janhvi's BFF Orry wrote in the comments section, "Beauty, grace represents all the Indian states." A fan wrote, "Best." Another fan commented, "Beautiul." Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, "Dekha Tenu hits me right in the feels." Take a look:

Dekhha Tenu is a new take on the evergreen track Say Shava Shava from Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The original track (Say Shava Shava ) was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava, the lyrics were by Sameer Anjaan and it was sung by Udit Narayan. The new rendition has been composed and written by Jaani and it has been sung by Mohammad Faiz. Take a look:

The trailer of the film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi released a few days ago. The film deals with Janhvi and Rajkumma's love story laden with a high dose of drama and emotion. In the trailer, failed cricketer Rajkummar decides to coach his wife Mahi (played by Janhvi) after he discovers her knack for the sport. Sharing the trailer, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "It's MORE than just a story...it's a journey of self-discovery, defying odds & hitting doubt out of the park when it comes to chasing YOUR dream with an imperfectly perfect partnership." Take a look:

Directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr And Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. They earlier worked together in the horror comedy Roohi. Originally scheduled for an April release, the sports drama is now slated to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.