Viral: Janhvi Kapoor Winks When Crowd Tells Her She Has Found Her Partner

Janhvi Kapoor stole the limelight at the song launch event of her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahias she shared the qualities she looks for in her partner. Video from the press conference is already viral. In the video, Janhvi AKA Mahi, clad in a pretty white saree, can be heard saying, "Mere sapno ko jo apna sapna banaye, mujhe himmat de, baraba de, mujhe khushi de, mujhe hasaye and jab me roti hu tabh bhi mera saath de (Someone who makes my dream his dream, who encourages me, supports me, who makes me happy and who stands by me when I cry)." As soon as Janhvi finishes her words, the audience says, "All the best." To this, Janhvi replies, "Why, all the best? Is it that difficult to find?" The audience replies back, "You have already found him." Janhvi blushes and winks at these words. FYI, Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya. Janhvi also sports a necklace on which "Shikhu" is written. On Koffee With Karan 8, Janhvi revealed she fondly calls Shikhar "Shiku".

The trailer of the film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi released a few days ago. The film deals with Janhvi and Rajkumma's love story laden with a high dose of drama and emotion. In the trailer, failed cricketer Rajkummar decides to coach his wife Mahi (played by Janhvi) after he discovers her knack for the sport.

Sharing the trailer, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "It's MORE than just a story...it's a journey of self-discovery, defying odds & hitting doubt out of the park when it comes to chasing YOUR dream with an imperfectly perfect partnership." Take a look:

Directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr And Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. They earlier worked together in the horror comedy Roohi. Originally scheduled for an April release, the sports drama is now slated to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.