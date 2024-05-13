Shikhar Pahariya To Janhvi Kapoor After Watching Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer: 'Kya Cricket Khelti Ho'

Screengrabs from the video posted by Orry. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya is the actress' biggest cheerleader and his latest Instagram entry stands as proof. Hours after the trailer of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi dropped on social media, Shikhar shared the trailer on his feed with a sweet note. Shikhar wrote, “Waaaah! Kya cricket khelti ho Mrs Mahi .” On this, Janhvi replied, “Miss u Shikhu". Orry, Janhvi's dear friend too reacted saying, “Goosebumps.” Mr & Mrs Mahi is the story of a couple played by Janhvi Kapoor (Mahi) and Rajkummar Rao (also Mahi), who shared a common love for cricket.

Take a look at the Shikhar's post below:

Now watch the trailer of the film:

Janhvi Kapoor recently addressed the rumours about her wedding that have been doing the rounds. After a paparazzo's page on Instagram shared a post stating that the actress would like to get married in Tirupati, Janhvi dismissed the rumours simply by dropping a comment. Janhvi Kapoor, in the comments section of the post, wrote, "Kuchh Bhi (Anything)." The aforementioned post read, "In a 2021 interview with Brides Today, Janhvi shared insights into her potential big day and envisioned wedding celebrations. When questioned about her envisioned wedding, Janhvi expressed a well-defined vision. She disclosed her desire for an intimate ceremony at Tirupati, wearing a gold zari Kanjeevaram saree adorned with mogras in her hair. She anticipated her husband donning a lungi, with guests enjoying a traditional meal served on banana leaves (sic)."

This is what Janhvi Kapoor commented on the post:

Janhvi Kapoor talked about her equation with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on an episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Karan Johar asked Janhvi, "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?" Janhvi said, "Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Ulajh and Mr And Mrs Mahi.