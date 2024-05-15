Mr & Mrs Mahi Song Dekhha Tenu: Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Pitch-Perfect Love Story

A still from Dekhha Tenu. (courtesy: YouTube)

The first track from Mr & Mrs Mahi is out now. The track titled Dekhha Tenu is a spin on the evergreen track Say Shava Shava from Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.... The video features the film's lead pair Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's pitch-perfect love story (pun intended). The video begins with Janhvi Kapoor dressed as a bride, walking down the aisle. Rajkummar Rao can't help but be smitten by Janhvi. Their love story then transitions from pheres to pitch. Both Janhvi and Rajkummar Rao, big time cricket fans, watch a match together. The video ends with a montage of the couple playing Holi.

The original track (Say Shava Shava ) was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava, the lyrics were by Sameer Anjaan and it was sung by Udit Narayan. The new rendition has been composed and written by Jaani and it has been sung by Mohammad Faiz.

Check out the track Dekhha Tenu here:

Sharing the track on social media, on Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao wrote on Instagram, "Here's a perfect song for Mr & Mrs Love at first sight! Dekhha Tenu out now! #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on 31st May."

Ahead of the song's release, Karan Johar had shared a note on his Instagram story, in which he wrote, "This song is already echoing in all the hearts with just a small glimpse... and it carries on the purity of love that it did before... A song very close to my heart, soon to be yours from Mr & Mrs Mahi."

Mr & Mrs Mahi is slated to release in cinemas on May 31. The film has been backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions and it has been directed by Sharan Sharma.