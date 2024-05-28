Janhvi Kapoor In A Floral Lehenga Is Still A Total Sport With Her Cricket Necklace For Mr And Mrs Mahi Promotions

Janhvi Kapoor's floral lehenga and cricket necklace may be polar opposites but a total match

There's nothing better than Janhvi Kapoor charming us with her floral elegance on a hot summer day. It's even better when there's a lehenga in question. As she continued to give method dressing lessons with her promotional looks for Mr And Mrs Mahi, a floral lehengafrom designer Arpita Mehta came her way while touring Chennai. An ivory lehenga as the base where pink flowers bloomed on it was the choice of the day teamed with a festive blouse. But one may ask, what do flowers have anything to do with a film on cricket? The secret lies in her necklace which carries many elements of the sport like wicket stumps and gloves. The subtle addition of the game is incorporated perfectly into the festive outfit proving you don't need to make giant statements to create an impact. For the hair, she keeps it chic and elegant with a half updo. For makeup, she went for a soft pink tint on the eyes, lips and cheeks.

By the end of the movie promotions of this film, we'll know the art of method dressing within the Bollywood set up. But Janhvi Kapoor is also making sure that it doesn't have to be with the ensembles alone. Accessories play an important role as well. In yet another floral lehenga, summer could wait but not her custom pearl choker that carried her character's name on it with two bats forming an x.

Styling sarees in innovative ways comes naturally to Janhvi Kapoor. But who would have thought that a white floral saree, perfect for spring, could be paired with a crystal-embellished clutch in the shape of a cricket ball and somehow make it all work?

A floral anarkali does the job of being at the top of its game when festivities come calling at the peak of summer. Janhvi Kapoor thought it was a good idea to fuse the essence of the season with customised silver earrings that have cricket elements for her movie promotions. She wasn't wrong.

The result is always magnificent when Janhvi Kapoor's method dressing takes a subtle route.

