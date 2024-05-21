Janhvi Kapoor's Kanjeevaram Saree, Featuring A Warli Painting Of 1983 World Cup Win, Hits It Out Of The Stadium

Janhvi's Saree, With 1983 World Cup Painting, Hits It Out Of The Stadium

Janhvi Kapoor's latest saree-torial look has the attention of desi fashion enthusiasts. This Monday, for the promotional campaign of her upcoming film Mr And Mrs Mahi in Varanasi, Janhvi embraced method dressing in the most traditional way. The actress turned to a beautiful blue saree to serve us the most fashionable dose of Monday blues. The powder blue saree was adorned with a hand-painted scene from the 1983 World Cup finals, capturing the victorious moment when India brought home the trophy. Near the drape, a batsman hitting a six in a full stadium was beautifully depicted, along with the evolution of the cricket bat portrayed through artistic strokes. Janhvi's sartorial choices never fail to turn heads and her method dressing game is only getting stronger. This particular look, however, stood out for its thoughtful alignment with the film's cricket theme, showcasing her commitment to method dressing. Adding to the traditional charm of the saree were the embroidered borders. Janhvi Kapoor paired the look with a short-sleeved blouse that featured backless tie-knot details.

Janhvi Kapoor's method dressing game is serving us top-notch fashion. A few days ago, she wore a Manish Malhotrasaree that was adorned with sequins. Needless to say, the actress shone brighter than any trophy in the room. The sleeveless collared blouse featured unique trophy-inspired buttons that elevated the overall look.

Janhvi Kapoor's saree-torial game is right on point.