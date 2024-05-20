Janhvi Kapoor's Blouse With Trophy Buttons And Her Manish Malhotra Sequin Saree Deserved A Trophy Of Its Own

Janhvi's Sequin Saree Perfectly Matched Her Trophy-Buttoned Blouse

Janhvi Kapoor has a way of adding sultry elements to even her ethnic style. Monday doesn't so mundane for us as Janhvi Kapoor has served the most stylish kind of blues. In a stunning Manish Malhotra saree, Janhvi Kapoor continues her cricket-themed style for the promotions of Mr and Mrs Mahi promotions. Doused in sequins, the stunning blue saree was simply enough to beat all kinds of Monday blues. The look was paired with a sleeveless collared blouse, which was not an ordinary one. The blouse featured custom trophy buttons that notched up the overall look of her attire. Her beauty game was on point too with a tied ponytail and muted pink glam that was topped with a winged eyeliner. Janhvi Kapoor truly made mundane Monday look so much better.

Give Janhvi Kapoor any saree and trust her to serve a stunning sartorial statement. While the actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming release, Mr and Mrs Mahi she does not disappoint when it comes to her fashion game. Previously, she gave a desi chic spin to method dressing in a blue and red two-toned saree. The cricket-themed custom Manish Malhotra number was paired with a number 6 Jersey blouse. Doused in sequins, the blouse added all the glam to her overall ethnic attire.

Janhvi Kapoor's expansive wardrobe can never run out of stunning sarees.