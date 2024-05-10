Janhvi Kapoor Continues Her Cricket-Themed Style Streak, Now In A Jersey-Like Crop Top And Striped Skirt

Janhvi Continues Her Cricket-Themed Style, Now In A Jersey Top And Skirt

When it comes to Janhvi Kapoor's fashion, she takes a little bit of shimmer to every place she goes. She has undoubtedly established herself as a young style star and her fashion finesse has often made a case for the same. The actress is currently busy with the promotions of Mr and Mrs Mahi. Right after her cricket ball-inspired dress, the actress has now slipped into a jersey-inspired look. She was spotted in Mumbai dressed in a striped flowing skirt paired with a purple shimmery crop top. The crop top came with a jersey-inspired look and the number 6, which might indicate Janhvi's birthday (ADD HER BIRTHDAY). She tied her tresses in a ponytail and went for minimal glam to complete her look.

Trust Janhvi Kapoor to take boring out of her fashion closet most stunningly. The actress has a socially-packed calendar as she is busy with the promotions of Mr and Mrs Mahi. While she is at it, she is making sure to serve red hot fashion. Following the lead of Zendaya, Janhvi turned to method dressing to promote her new movie. The actress was spotted in a cricket ball-inspired look. While the look was inspired by a cricket ball, it was absolutely not short on the hotness quotient. She slipped into a body-grazing red midi dress that came with a cricket ball-embellished string at the back. The backless details added to the soaring temperatures.

Janhvi's method dressing game is only getting better and this is proof.